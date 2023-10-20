Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 28,300 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Trading Down 1.3 %

PVH opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

