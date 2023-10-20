Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 69,800 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

