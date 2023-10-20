Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.38 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.