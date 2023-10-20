Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.43 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOG opened at $29.79 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

