Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.44 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

WHR stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $121.88 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.