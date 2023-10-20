Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.48 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $69.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.