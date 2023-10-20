Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,338 shares of company stock worth $111,381,222. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

