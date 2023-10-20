Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.