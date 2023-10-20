Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $15,104,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 821,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

