Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $156.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

