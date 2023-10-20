Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OneMain by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.55 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

