Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 64,400 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

