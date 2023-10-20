Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.39 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

