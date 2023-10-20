Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.43 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:EMN opened at $71.48 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
