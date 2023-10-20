Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.50 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.