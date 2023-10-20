Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $160.50 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

