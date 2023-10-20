Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

