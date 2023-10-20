Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 173,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,219,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 73.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $800 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

