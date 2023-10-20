American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35, RTT News reports. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 988,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,526. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

