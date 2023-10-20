American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35, RTT News reports. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
AXP traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 988,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,526. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
