American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% to $60.9-61.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.69 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.35. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in American Express by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $264,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.