American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

