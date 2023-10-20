American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.