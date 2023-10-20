Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $79.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.41.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

