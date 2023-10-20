Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.43 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

