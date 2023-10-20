ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$24.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.33.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$22.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.73.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

