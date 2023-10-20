Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 18,783 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

