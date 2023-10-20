Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,196 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.88.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

