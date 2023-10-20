Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,951.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

