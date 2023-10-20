Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.36 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
GD stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
