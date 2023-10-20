Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.37 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

