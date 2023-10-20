Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.34 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

EW opened at $69.08 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

