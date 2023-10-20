Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $327.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

