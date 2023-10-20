Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.70 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.94 and its 200-day moving average is $288.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

