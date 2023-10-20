Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.