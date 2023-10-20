Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,853 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $200.09 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average is $212.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

