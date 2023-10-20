Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,311 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $147.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.
In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
