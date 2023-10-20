Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 27.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,164,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,797,000 after purchasing an additional 461,945 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Crown Castle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,308,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

