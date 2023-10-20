Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,673 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.08 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

