Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
