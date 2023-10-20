Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.