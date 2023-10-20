Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

