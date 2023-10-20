Atb Cap Markets Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

