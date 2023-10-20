Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IRT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

