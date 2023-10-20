Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.52. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

