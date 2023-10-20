Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

