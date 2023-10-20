Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,900 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

