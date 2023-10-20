Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,425 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 209.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.28 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

