Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.