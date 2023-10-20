Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $127.79 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.