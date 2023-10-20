B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

