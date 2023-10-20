B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 3%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 1,910,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,368,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

